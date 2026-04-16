VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,270 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 56,358 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VOC Energy Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 145,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.23. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 85.78% and a return on equity of 67.64%.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC’s structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust’s asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

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