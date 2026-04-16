Short Interest in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) Increases By 22.9%

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,743 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 46,186 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MetaVia Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MTVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 39,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,543. MetaVia has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Get MetaVia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MetaVia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MetaVia from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetaVia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MetaVia stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of MetaVia worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetaVia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.