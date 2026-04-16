Short Interest in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) Increases By 22.9%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,743 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 46,186 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MetaVia Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MTVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 39,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,543. MetaVia has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MetaVia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MetaVia from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetaVia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MetaVia stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVAFree Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of MetaVia worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetaVia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

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