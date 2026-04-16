Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,216,520 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 4,220,929 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 33,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $2,048,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,223,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,891,935.81. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 839,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,246. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

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About Establishment Labs

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Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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