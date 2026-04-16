iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.49 and last traded at $154.48, with a volume of 318567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.46.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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