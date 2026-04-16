GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$50.86 and last traded at C$51.86, with a volume of 929467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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GFL Environmental Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80. The firm has a market cap of C$19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.49.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 22.76%.The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

About GFL Environmental

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GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

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