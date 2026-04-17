Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380.20 and last traded at GBX 380.20. 1,080,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,160,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £465.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.83.

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About Auction Technology Group

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Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

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