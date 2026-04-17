Volex (OTCMKTS:VLXGF) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Volex plc (OTCMKTS:VLXGF – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 3,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1850.

Volex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords. It also offers plugs, connectors, and receptacles. Its products are used in complex industrial technology, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, and medical markets.

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