KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 217,977 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 327,901 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA KMLM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.39. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Get KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $4,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 64,304 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.