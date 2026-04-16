Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.3950. 1,189,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,743,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.44.

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Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.46 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $975.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Rohit Lal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,156 shares in the company, valued at $171,587.64. This represents a 49.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,147,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 123,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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