Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$539.75 and last traded at C$533.01, with a volume of 386493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$505.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLS
Celestica Stock Performance
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 EPS for the current year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.
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