Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 37,094,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 8,265,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Lucid Group Company Profile

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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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