FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,665 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 73,950 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTLF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FitLife Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FitLife Brands

In related news, Director Grant Robert Dawson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,840. This trade represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,888. This represents a 51.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FitLife Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FitLife Brands by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FitLife Brands by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FTLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 22,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37.

About FitLife Brands

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FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

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