Heico (NYSE:HEI) Director Julie Neitzel Sells 676 Shares

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $150,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heico Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of HEI stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.36. 254,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,328. Heico Corporation has a 12 month low of $234.48 and a 12 month high of $361.69. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.77.

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Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $400.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $371.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heico

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,476,000 after acquiring an additional 241,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Heico by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 326,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners raised its holdings in Heico by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Munro Partners now owns 284,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

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HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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