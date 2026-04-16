Short Interest in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Increases By 45.6%

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,067,829 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 8,972,275 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,123,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,627,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SARO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

View Our Latest Report on SARO

StandardAero Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of StandardAero stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 1,791,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero Company Profile

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StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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