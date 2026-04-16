Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Up 47.4% in March

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,137,876 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 8,912,395 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,452,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

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Vertiv Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of VRT stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.75. 3,070,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,756. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.34. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $312.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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