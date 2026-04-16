Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMLGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,550 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 9,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 5,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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