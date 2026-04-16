Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,550 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 9,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 5,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23.
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
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