Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,550 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 9,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 5,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.23.

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Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

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The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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