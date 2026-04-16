SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.18 and last traded at C$28.17, with a volume of 160580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

Further Reading

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