Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) recently:

4/10/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to “moderate buy”.

4/9/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $102.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/27/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $95.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 215,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $15,569,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,036.80. This trade represents a 69.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 54,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $4,354,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,402.85. The trade was a 93.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 974,413 shares of company stock worth $75,333,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.