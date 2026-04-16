Lennar (LEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Argus from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $89.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Lennar had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Research Partners. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from $140.00.

4/6/2026 – Lennar was downgraded by Seaport Research Partners from “buy” to “sell”. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from $140.00.

4/1/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $97.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Lennar was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/18/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Lennar was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/16/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Lennar had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Lennar is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

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Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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