iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 320,148 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 238,955 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 213,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,582. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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