Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Trading Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.7650. Approximately 4,399,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,723,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Key Stories Impacting Webull
Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SEC decision to remove the PDT $25k rule is a direct tailwind for retail brokers like Webull because it expands access to active day trading and could raise account activity and revenue. Robinhood, Webull & Others Poised to Gain From SEC Move on Day Trading
- Positive Sentiment: Webull announced it will remove PDT limits and support the new intraday margin rules immediately — operational readiness reduces execution risk and signals management expects higher trading volumes. Webull Moves To Remove PDT Limits As New Intraday Margin Rules Take Effect
- Positive Sentiment: Company press release: Webull positions itself to “unlock active trading for all,” formally eliminating the PDT $25k minimum and trade‑count restrictions — a positive PR/marketing catalyst. Webull Unlocks Active Trading for All, Eliminating the Pattern Day Trade $25K Minimum Balance and Trade Count Restrictions
- Positive Sentiment: Market and options activity shows bullish positioning — reports detail heavy call buying and upbeat analyst/media coverage that coincided with the stock surge. This speculative demand can amplify short‑term rallies. Webull (BULL) Stock Surges 10% Amid Heavy Call Options Buying and Bullish Analyst Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage (Yahoo/MSN/Forbes/MarketWatch) is driving visibility and short‑term momentum but may not change long‑term fundamentals; stories mainly report the regulatory shift and near‑term trading impact. Webull shares surge as SEC approves overhaul of pattern day-trading rule
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow (a large number of calls traded in recent sessions) suggests elevated speculative interest; that can boost volatility and intraday moves but is not a guaranteed sustained catalyst. (Reported in multiple trade‑flow summaries.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/market expansion: Webull Canada launched zero‑commission equities trading — a modest growth/market‑share positive but incremental vs. the SEC policy change. Webull Canada Launches Zero Commission Trading For Equities
- Negative Sentiment: Watch for pullbacks and limits to upside: Webull remains unprofitable (negative P/E), sits below its 200‑day moving average and the 12‑month high is far above current levels — structural/valuation issues and profit‑taking could cap gains after the headline‑driven rally.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Webull Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BULL. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Webull in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,084,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Webull by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 11,522,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,418,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. HSG Holding Ltd raised its holdings in Webull by 1.0% in the third quarter. HSG Holding Ltd now owns 9,553,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,298,000 after buying an additional 96,359 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in Webull by 0.7% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 7,198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,471,000 after buying an additional 50,816 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webull
Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.
In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Webull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.