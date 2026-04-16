Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Trading Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.7650. Approximately 4,399,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,723,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Key Stories Impacting Webull

Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Webull Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BULL. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Webull in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,084,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Webull by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 11,522,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,418,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. HSG Holding Ltd raised its holdings in Webull by 1.0% in the third quarter. HSG Holding Ltd now owns 9,553,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,298,000 after buying an additional 96,359 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in Webull by 0.7% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 7,198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,471,000 after buying an additional 50,816 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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