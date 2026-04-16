Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,668,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 769,748 shares.The stock last traded at $127.02 and had previously closed at $126.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

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