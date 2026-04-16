THG (LON:THG) Trading 12.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.66 and last traded at GBX 34.58. 4,257,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,373,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 target price on shares of THG in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.50.

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THG Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.60. The stock has a market cap of £588.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.97.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 24,395,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £8,538,309.50. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.

THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.

Further Reading

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