Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC):

4/9/2026 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $690.00 to $710.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $781.00 to $807.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “strong-buy”.

3/23/2026 – Northrop Grumman had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/21/2026 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $15,924,404. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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