Short Interest in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Rises By 24.9%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 713,661 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 571,582 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,514,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 29.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000.

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iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 1,485,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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