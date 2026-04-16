Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,954 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 32,594 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

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Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EFAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,764. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight. EFAS was launched on Nov 14, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

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