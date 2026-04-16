SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 309242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

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SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,674,000.

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The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

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