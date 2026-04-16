SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 309242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF
The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.
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