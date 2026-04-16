Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) vs. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energias de Portugal and Ballard Power Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A $0.78 68.14 Ballard Power Systems $99.37 million 8.81 -$90.91 million ($0.30) -9.68

Risk and Volatility

Energias de Portugal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energias de Portugal and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energias de Portugal 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ballard Power Systems 4 10 0 0 1.71

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus target price of $2.48, indicating a potential downside of 14.80%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Energias de Portugal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energias de Portugal and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems -91.50% -14.62% -12.60%

Summary

Energias de Portugal beats Ballard Power Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energias de Portugal

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EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Ballard Power Systems

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Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

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