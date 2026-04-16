Short Interest in Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE) Decreases By 18.9%

Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 361 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 445 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EFFE remained flat at $24.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $25.82.
About Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF
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