Short Interest in Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE) Decreases By 18.9%

Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 361 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 445 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFFE remained flat at $24.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

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About Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF

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Further Reading

The Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (EFFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies within emerging markets that conduct business with positive environmental considerations. EFFE was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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