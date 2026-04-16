Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$260.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$287.00 to C$298.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$257.42.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

BBD.B traded down C$10.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$258.36. The company had a trading volume of 311,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,389. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$81.02 and a twelve month high of C$283.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$253.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$232.99.

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Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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