SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 247,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 796% from the previous session’s volume of 27,684 shares.The stock last traded at $97.37 and had previously closed at $96.05.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47. The company has a market cap of $509.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.36.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5,486,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 219,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 89,316 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 269.2% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 95,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 69,358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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