Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,709,289 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 7,759,821 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,444,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This trade represents a 16.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 881,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

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Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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