Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.99 and last traded at $168.0310. 469,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 770,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,946,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.