GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 1990431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

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GlobalFoundries Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $81,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,362.80. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,997.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,180,000 after buying an additional 1,328,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,274,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,510,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

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GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Further Reading

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