Robinhood Markets Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 343,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 277,860 call options.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,657,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,894,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 469,239 shares of company stock valued at $34,161,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,036,000 after buying an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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