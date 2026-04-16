Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Acquires 42 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 42 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Tim Lawlor sold 5,292 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357, for a total transaction of £18,892.44.

On Monday, March 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 38 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 per share, with a total value of £153.52.

On Monday, February 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 21 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 721 per share, for a total transaction of £151.41.

On Friday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 23 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £146.28.

Vistry Group Trading Up 1.5%

Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 352.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,968,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 321.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 746.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 640 to GBX 530 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Company Profile

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Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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