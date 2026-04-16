Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Grows By 36.7%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 572,567 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 418,846 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Armlogi Stock Performance

Shares of BTOC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 12,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Armlogi has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.66.

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Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Armlogi had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Armlogi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTOC

Institutional Trading of Armlogi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armlogi stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Armlogi

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Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

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