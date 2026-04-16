Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) versus AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Financial Review

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braskem and AMCI Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.08 $773.65 million $1.23 3.01 AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than AMCI Acquisition.

This table compares Braskem and AMCI Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Braskem and AMCI Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 0.00 AMCI Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braskem beats AMCI Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

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Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About AMCI Acquisition

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AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

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