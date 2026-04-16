Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 176,314 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 138,542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,192 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ICOI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 16,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,079. Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to generate monthly income by investing in options tied to Coinbase (COIN) stock, utilizing a covered call strategy to capitalize on market volatility.

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