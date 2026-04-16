Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 11973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.87.

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Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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