PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Releases Earnings Results

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter.
PrimeEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of PNRG traded up $14.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,400. PrimeEnergy has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $249.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PrimeEnergy news, Director Clint Hurt sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $1,711,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,075.54. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,890,014.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,778.14. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,300 shares of company stock worth $5,836,831 in the last ninety days. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PrimeEnergy
PrimeEnergy Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
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