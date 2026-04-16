Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Up 47.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOURGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,123 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 14,320 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hour Loop in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Hour Loop

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hour Loop stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOURFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Hour Loop as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hour Loop Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Hour Loop stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 13,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOURGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Hour Loop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

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