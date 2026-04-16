Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 and last traded at GBX 1.70, with a volume of 25076633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55.

Tirupati Graphite Trading Up 9.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Tirupati Graphite alerts:

Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (2.43) EPS for the quarter. Tirupati Graphite had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.