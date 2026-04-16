SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.01 and last traded at $294.58, with a volume of 53254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.38.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.33.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 30,856.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 404,760,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,474,711,000 after purchasing an additional 403,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 551.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

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