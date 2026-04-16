Short Interest in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Drops By 24.3%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,317 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 179,970 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 248,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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