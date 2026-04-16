Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 and last traded at GBX 1.40, with a volume of 377837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50.

Proteome Sciences Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a market cap of £4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -179.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.03.

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Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a positive return on equity of 44.15% and a negative net margin of 73.62%.The business had revenue of GBX 376 million for the quarter.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

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