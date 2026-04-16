Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 120, with a volume of 1724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.

Maintel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.23 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.66.

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Maintel Company Profile

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Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

• Customer Experience: Helping customers to acquire, delight, and retain their customers using customer experience technology.

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