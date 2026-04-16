SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.74. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 565 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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SEGRO Trading Down 7.4%

About SEGRO

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Further Reading

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