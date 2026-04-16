Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 3,874,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,137,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Trending Headlines about Webull
Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SEC removes the $25,000 Pattern Day Trader rule — opens unlimited day trading under new intraday margining, which should boost activity/revenues for retail brokers like Webull. Robinhood, Webull & Others Poised to Gain From SEC Move on Day Trading
- Positive Sentiment: Webull says it will remove PDT limits and support the new intraday-margin system on day one, enabling unlimited day trades within the updated margin framework — this is an operational win that directly monetizes the SEC change. Webull Unlocks Active Trading for All (PR Newswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and derivative flows: heavy call-option buying and bullish analyst/press coverage have amplified the rally, signaling investor conviction and potential further upside in short-term sentiment. Webull (BULL) Stock Surges 10% Amid Heavy Call Options Buying and Bullish Analyst Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: News reports show shares jumped after the SEC announcement as traders priced in higher trading volumes and engagement for platforms that cater to active retail traders. Webull shares surge as SEC approves overhaul of pattern day-trading rule
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/market expansion: Webull Canada launched zero-commission equities trading — a longer-term growth initiative that may incrementally boost user growth but is unlikely to explain today’s regulatory-driven move. Webull Canada Launches Zero Commission Trading For Equities
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum: some chart analysts note a bullish price pattern and recent rebound that could support more short-term gains, but these are momentum-driven and dependent on sustained user activity. Webull stock rare pattern points to more gains as SEC ends Pattern Day Trader rule
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BULL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Webull Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BULL. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webull in the third quarter worth about $231,084,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webull in the fourth quarter worth about $38,850,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webull by 23,123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webull by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webull by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Webull
Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.
In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.
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