Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 3,874,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,137,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BULL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Webull Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BULL. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webull in the third quarter worth about $231,084,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webull in the fourth quarter worth about $38,850,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webull by 23,123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webull by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webull by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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