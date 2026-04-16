Short Interest in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Rises By 47.9%

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,885 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 6,684 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

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SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EFAX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

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